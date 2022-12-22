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Libraries

Smooth Algorithms - Corrected/Modified - library for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Published by:
Nicholas C Weber
Nicholas C Weber

Nicholas C Weber

3 codes 13 topics 45 comments
Views:
5964
Rating:
(14)
Published:
Updated:
\MQL5\Include\
SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (274.54 KB) view
ema[1].mq5 (12.64 KB) view
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SmoothAlgorithms.mqh logo

Original code and description here:
https://www.mql5.com/en/code/17472


Modifications:
Corrected errors that prevent compiling indicators that won't due to errors in the <SmoothAlgorithms.mqh> file.
I've also changed "int period" to "double period" in a lot of places so you can now use decimal periods on your custom indicators. This feature works, I've checked.

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Sort the input array in-place using comparison function less.

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TrendLinearReg - indicator for MetaTrader 5 TrendLinearReg - indicator for MetaTrader 5

The equation of the straight line from the school, it is y = bx + с. (Conversion from https://www.mql5.com/en/code/7883)