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Smooth Algorithms - Corrected/Modified - library for MetaTrader 5
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Original code and description here:
https://www.mql5.com/en/code/17472
Modifications:
Corrected errors that prevent compiling indicators that won't due to errors in the <SmoothAlgorithms.mqh> file.
I've also changed "int period" to "double period" in a lot of places so you can now use decimal periods on your custom indicators. This feature works, I've checked.
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The equation of the straight line from the school, it is y = bx + с. (Conversion from https://www.mql5.com/en/code/7883)