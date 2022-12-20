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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Volume Average percent spread mod - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Original Code and Description are here:
https://www.mql5.com/en/code/20176
I made a modification where you can filter Volume levels when Spreads are high.
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