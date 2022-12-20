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Volume Average percent spread mod - indicator for MetaTrader 5

mladen
Published by:
Nicholas C Weber
Nicholas C Weber

Nicholas C Weber

3 codes 13 topics 45 comments
Views:
7902
Rating:
(11)
Published:
Updated:
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Original Code and Description are here:

https://www.mql5.com/en/code/20176


I made a modification where you can filter Volume levels when Spreads are high.

Spread Ratio 0

Spread Ratio 100

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