- This Bot use stratery Breakout of Daily Bar, I tested for 3 Pair currency : GBPUSD, EURUSD, XAUUSD - Default setting is not sure the best, you can test for your parameter. - This is version for MT5 that convert from MT4 - this EA is best for broker low spread

It is known that the market is mainly driven by two emotions: fear and greed. This should be seen as an attempt to implement these emotions in the form of a mathematical model.