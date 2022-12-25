CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Volumes Spread mod - indicator for MetaTrader 5

MetaQuotes Software Corp.
Published by:
Nicholas C Weber
Nicholas C Weber

Nicholas C Weber

3 codes 13 topics 45 comments
Views:
8558
Rating:
(10)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Typical Unassuming Volumes indicator, but divided by spread. I removed the color changing, as it became useless after dividing by spread. Edit: ability to use Spread or not. To be used in EA building experimentation and have another option for optimization. Is it useful? Who knows..


Normal Volumes and Volumes Spread Mod

    Smooth Algorithms - Corrected/Modified Smooth Algorithms - Corrected/Modified

    Smooth Algorithms - Corrected/Modified

    Introsort (Introspective sort) Introsort (Introspective sort)

    Sort the input array in-place using comparison function less.

    TrendLinearReg - indicator for MetaTrader 5 TrendLinearReg - indicator for MetaTrader 5

    The equation of the straight line from the school, it is y = bx + с. (Conversion from https://www.mql5.com/en/code/7883)

    Samy Thuillier Trader Options Dérivées Samy Thuillier Trader Options Dérivées

    Parmis les 5% des traders les plus performant du desk ''Options Dérivées'' de la Société Générale. PnL 22MEUR entre 01/01/2022 au 27/12/2022