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Volumes Spread mod - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Typical Unassuming Volumes indicator, but divided by spread. I removed the color changing, as it became useless after dividing by spread. Edit: ability to use Spread or not. To be used in EA building experimentation and have another option for optimization. Is it useful? Who knows..
Smooth Algorithms - Corrected/Modified
Smooth Algorithms - Corrected/ModifiedIntrosort (Introspective sort)
Sort the input array in-place using comparison function less.
TrendLinearReg - indicator for MetaTrader 5
The equation of the straight line from the school, it is y = bx + с. (Conversion from https://www.mql5.com/en/code/7883)Samy Thuillier Trader Options Dérivées
Parmis les 5% des traders les plus performant du desk ''Options Dérivées'' de la Société Générale. PnL 22MEUR entre 01/01/2022 au 27/12/2022