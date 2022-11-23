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The Roofing Filter - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Andrei NovichkovDevelopment: MT 4 & 5, NinjaTrader 7 & 8.
Translations from Pine.
Telegram: https://t.me/fxstill (Literature on cryptocurrencies, development and code)
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The Roofing Filter Indicator was created by John Ehlers ("Cycle Analytics for Traders" pg. 80 - 82). When the indicator crosses over its signal then it is a short term uptrend and when it crosses below its signal then it is a short term downtrend. Buy when the indicator line is green and sell when the indicator line turns red.
This indicator shows trend line and channels using the BSI Indicator. Original work of https://www.mql5.com/en/code/13615Daily Profit Function
A simple and easy to understand function that calculates todays profit, written to the Expert Journal.
for export/import of orders and trades between EAs and terminalsFear And Greed Function
It is known that the market is mainly driven by two emotions: fear and greed. This should be seen as an attempt to implement these emotions in the form of a mathematical model.