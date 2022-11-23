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Indicators

The Roofing Filter - indicator for MetaTrader 5

John Ehlers
Published by:
Andrei Novichkov
Andrei Novichkov

Andrei Novichkov

4.7 (24)
Development: MT 4 & 5, NinjaTrader 7 & 8.
Translations from Pine.
Telegram: https://t.me/fxstill (Literature on cryptocurrencies, development and code)
18 products 18 articles 42 codes 407 comments
Views:
22052
Rating:
(20)
Published:
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The Roofing Filter Indicator was created by John Ehlers ("Cycle Analytics for Traders" pg. 80 - 82). When the indicator crosses over its signal then it is a short term uptrend and when it crosses below its signal then it is a short term downtrend. Buy when the indicator line is green and sell when the indicator line turns red.


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