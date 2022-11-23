A simple and easy to understand function that calculates todays profit, written to the Expert Journal.

This indicator shows trend line and channels using the BSI Indicator. Original work of https://www.mql5.com/en/code/13615

for export/import of orders and trades between EAs and terminals

It is known that the market is mainly driven by two emotions: fear and greed. This should be seen as an attempt to implement these emotions in the form of a mathematical model.