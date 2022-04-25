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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
SmoothStep (generalized) - indicator for MetaTrader 4
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Generalized version of the smooth step indicator (originally posted here : SmoothStep).
This version is using a property of a smooth step that it can be further smoothed - based on Kenneth H. Perlin's (a professor in the Department of Computer Science at New York University) idea
- when order 0 is used, it is the same as built in stochastic / 100 (with slowing in stochastic set to 1)
- when order 1 is used, it is the same as the smooth step indicator
- when any higher order is used, it filters further the signal while keeping the values in the expected ranges
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SmoothStep
SmoothStep (metatrader 4 version)Detecting the start of a new bar or candle
Detecting the start of a new bar or candle, in the OnTick() event handler of an expert advisor.
Trade Classes from MT5 for MT4
Trade classes CTrade, CPositionInfo, COrderInfo, CSymbolInfo from MT5 rewritten for MT4High Volume Bars
Colors bars when their volume has exceeded more than a standard deviation, or a multiple of it. Volume is commonly used as confirmation for a break of a significant level.