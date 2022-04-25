Generalized version of the smooth step indicator (originally posted here : SmoothStep).

This version is using a property of a smooth step that it can be further smoothed - based on Kenneth H. Perlin's (a professor in the Department of Computer Science at New York University) idea

when order 0 is used, it is the same as built in stochastic / 100 (with slowing in stochastic set to 1)





when order 1 is used, it is the same as the smooth step indicator





when any higher order is used, it filters further the signal while keeping the values in the expected ranges





