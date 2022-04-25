CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

SmoothStep (generalized) - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
Views:
13525
Rating:
(31)
Published:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Generalized version of the smooth step indicator (originally posted here : SmoothStep). 

This version is using a property of a smooth step that it can be further smoothed - based on Kenneth H. Perlin's (a professor in the Department of Computer Science at New York University) idea

      • when order 0 is used, it is the same as built in stochastic / 100 (with slowing in stochastic set to 1)
      • when order 1 is used, it is the same as the smooth step indicator
      • when any higher order is used, it filters further the signal while keeping the values in the expected ranges



Recommendations:
  • Accompany the submitted code with a meaning-bearing name and a brief description.
  • Attach a brief explanation to the code for users to make head or tail of it.
  • Insert illustrating images where applicable.
SmoothStep SmoothStep

SmoothStep (metatrader 4 version)

Detecting the start of a new bar or candle Detecting the start of a new bar or candle

Detecting the start of a new bar or candle, in the OnTick() event handler of an expert advisor.

Trade Classes from MT5 for MT4 Trade Classes from MT5 for MT4

Trade classes CTrade, CPositionInfo, COrderInfo, CSymbolInfo from MT5 rewritten for MT4

High Volume Bars High Volume Bars

Colors bars when their volume has exceeded more than a standard deviation, or a multiple of it. Volume is commonly used as confirmation for a break of a significant level.