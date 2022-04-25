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Indicators

SmoothStep - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
Views:
10288
Rating:
(27)
Published:
SmoothStep.mq4 (15.79 KB) view
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In many cases (computer graphics, machine learning, ta analysis) we need normalized values. Smooth step is one of the possible ways to do it

It belongs to the family of sigmoidal (clamping in this case, since this indicator, as is, is not used for interpolation) functions, and is producing a sub-set of what is the built in stochastic, except that I kept it in its original range of 0 to 1 and that it filters out some values that stochastic produces. Also, this indicator can use all the usual prices (not just the close/close or low/high/close)


Recommendations:

  • You can use it the same way as stochastic built in indicator


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