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Indicators

Two iMA Formula - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
Views:
6326
Rating:
(28)
Published:
Updated:
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The idea of the indicator

Explore the shape of a line by applying three different formulas:

  • Fast-Slow
  • Fast/Slow
  • (Fast-Slow)/Slow

Two iMA Formula

Rice. 1. Two iMA Formula

In the figure above, three indicators are added to one chart - each has its own formula. As you can see, the shape of the indicator line is the same in all three cases - only the values of these lines differ.

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