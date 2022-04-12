Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Two iMA Formula - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 6326
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The idea of the indicator
Explore the shape of a line by applying three different formulas:
- Fast-Slow
- Fast/Slow
- (Fast-Slow)/Slow
Rice. 1. Two iMA Formula
In the figure above, three indicators are added to one chart - each has its own formula. As you can see, the shape of the indicator line is the same in all three cases - only the values of these lines differ.
CHO Smoothed Arrow
Signals (Arrow objects) of iCHO indicator (Chaikin Oscillator, CHO) and smoothed iCHO intersectionsExtending the Rectangle
An indicator to monitor the appearance (or change) of a rectangle whose name starts with ...
CHO Smoothed EA
Trading strategy for the custom indicator 'CHO Smoothed EA'Real Trade Copy MT5
Utility for copying transactions from one MT5 account or MT4 account to another MT5 account.