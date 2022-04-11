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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
CHO Smoothed Arrow - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The idea of the indicator
The indicator shows in the main window the signals (Arrow objects) of the iCHO indicator (Chaikin Oscillator, CHO) and the smoothed iCHO
Rice. 1. CHO Smoothed Arrow
Please note: indicators in the subwindow were added SPECIALLY IN MANUAL MODE, for visualization
Extending the Rectangle
An indicator to monitor the appearance (or change) of a rectangle whose name starts with ...Expert History Export
Adds the ability to automatically export the transaction history after running the Expert in the strategy Tester.
Two iMA Formula
Study of the dependencies of two iMA (Moving Average, MA)CHO Smoothed EA
Trading strategy for the custom indicator 'CHO Smoothed EA'