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Indicators

CHO Smoothed Arrow - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
Views:
6529
Rating:
(32)
Published:
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The idea of the indicator

The indicator shows in the main window the signals (Arrow objects) of the iCHO indicator (Chaikin Oscillator, CHO) and the smoothed iCHO

CHO Smoothed Arrow

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