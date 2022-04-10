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Indicators

Extending the Rectangle - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
Views:
8433
Rating:
(35)
Published:
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The idea of the indicator

Assistant indicator. As soon as a rectangle appears on the chart, the indicator draws two lines: along the upper and lower price of the rectangle.

The name of the rectangle must start with "Watch for a rectangle whose name starts with ..."

Extending the Rectangle

Rice. 1. Extending the Rectangle

ATTENTION: if the indicator is removed from the chart, it DOES NOT DELETE the created lines!

    Expert History Export Expert History Export

    Adds the ability to automatically export the transaction history after running the Expert in the strategy Tester.

    Account History Export Account History Export

    Export the history of transactions on the trading account.

    CHO Smoothed Arrow CHO Smoothed Arrow

    Signals (Arrow objects) of iCHO indicator (Chaikin Oscillator, CHO) and smoothed iCHO intersections

    Two iMA Formula Two iMA Formula

    Study of the dependencies of two iMA (Moving Average, MA)