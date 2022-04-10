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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Extending the Rectangle - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The idea of the indicator
Assistant indicator. As soon as a rectangle appears on the chart, the indicator draws two lines: along the upper and lower price of the rectangle.
The name of the rectangle must start with "Watch for a rectangle whose name starts with ..."
Rice. 1. Extending the Rectangle
ATTENTION: if the indicator is removed from the chart, it DOES NOT DELETE the created lines!
Expert History Export
Adds the ability to automatically export the transaction history after running the Expert in the strategy Tester.Account History Export
Export the history of transactions on the trading account.
CHO Smoothed Arrow
Signals (Arrow objects) of iCHO indicator (Chaikin Oscillator, CHO) and smoothed iCHO intersectionsTwo iMA Formula
Study of the dependencies of two iMA (Moving Average, MA)