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Multi Currencies EA CloseAll - expert for MetaTrader 4

Ugochukwu Mobi
Ugochukwu Mobi

Ugochukwu Mobi

3.9 (85)
💎 HELPFUL INFORMATION 💎
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10 products 2 codes 16 topics 188 comments
Views:
12613
Rating:
(38)
Published:
CloseAll.mq4 (10.66 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
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Single Currency or Manual orders Closing or deleting sections are very easy to understand but if you have a question you leave it at comment section. The code check for Comment to detect the Orders to close or delete for multi currencies EA in case the input EAComment is empty It will close according to type of close. It supports prefix or suffix of EA Comment. Many options can be added if you are interested on developping it more you can leave your suggestion on comment section.

close 2

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