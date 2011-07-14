Join our fan page
Directional Trend Index Blau_DTI - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Author: Andrey N. Bolkonsky
The Directional Trend Index (DTI) indicator (based on the Composite High/Low Momentum) is described by William Blau in the book "Momentum, Direction, and Divergence: Applying the Latest Momentum Indicators for Technical Analysis".
- WilliamBlau.mqh must be placed in terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include\
- Blau_DTI.mq5 must be placed in terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators\
Directional Trend Index (DTI)Indicator by William Blau
Calculation:
The Directional Trend Index is calculated by formula:
100 * EMA(EMA(EMA( HLM(q) ,r),s),u) 100 * HLM(q,r,s,u)
DTI(q,r,s,u) = ––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––– = –––––––––––––––––––––––––––––
EMA(EMA(EMA( |HLM(q)| ,r),s),u) EMA(EMA(EMA( |HLM(q)| ,r),s),u)
if EMA(EMA(EMA(|HLM(q)|,r),s),u)=0, then DTI(price,q,r,s,u)=0
where:
- q - number of bars, used in calculation of Up Trend Momentum and Down Trend Momentum;
- HLM(q)=HMU(q)-LMD(q) - the Composite High/Low Momentum;
- |HLM(q)| - the absolute value of HLM(q);
- HLM(q,r,s,u) - triple smoothed HLM(q);
- EMA(...,r) - 1st smoothing - EMA(r), applied to
- HLM(q)
- to the absolute values of HLM(q);
- EMA(EMA(...,r),s) - 2nd smoothed - EMA(s), applied to result of the 1st smoothing;
- EMA(EMA(EMA(...,r),s),u) - 3rd smoothing - EMA(u), applied to result of the 2nd smoothing.
- q - number of bars, used in calculation of HLM (by default q=2);
- r - period of the 1st EMA, applied to HLM (by default r=20);
- s - period of the 2nd EMA, applied to result of the 1st smoothing (by default s=5);
- u - period of the 3rd EMA, applied to result of the 2nd smoothing (by default u=3).
- q>0;
- r>0, s>0, u>0. If r, s or u are equal to 1, the smoothing is not used;
- Min. rates = (q-1+r+s+u-3+1).
