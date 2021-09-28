This is MQL5 version of Shved Supply and Demand indicator written by Shved and upgraded by eevviill7 from this link. Subsequently Mr. Behzad Movaghar added other functionalities to this link. This version of the Indicator contains the Code with an option to select the time frame of the Indicator other than that of the chart. For example if the chart is in 5M and the user want to see the support and Resistance levels of a particular chart pair at 15 M, is possible with this.

This code use close all profit at end of week for currency pair

SymbolInfo example script lacks margin and leverage data wich are nowhere to be found explicitely in Metatrader, the trader must search thoroughly into the broker site in order to find them. The aim of this script is to provide a remedy to it from a standard tool.