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Sample detect economic calendar - expert for MetaTrader 5

Mr Anucha Maneeyotin
Mr Anucha Maneeyotin

Mr Anucha Maneeyotin

4.1 (18)
I am a programmer from 2009 and work full time in computer software programming (C#,X++,SQL)
Currently I am ERP Consultant Microsoft Dynamics AX and Dynamic 365
Also I am developer MA4 and MT5 platform.
My EA in the market
4 products 7 codes 2 topics 15 comments
Views:
9230
Rating:
(36)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Count news count news

If current date have red news this code will count news and before released news time EA will put pending order buy or sell

    CloseAll FIFO CloseAll FIFO

    CloseAll script complying FIFO rules.

    Shved Supply and Demand - Multi Timeframe Version Shved Supply and Demand - Multi Timeframe Version

    This is MQL5 version of Shved Supply and Demand indicator written by Shved and upgraded by eevviill7 from this link. Subsequently Mr. Behzad Movaghar added other functionalities to this link. This version of the Indicator contains the Code with an option to select the time frame of the Indicator other than that of the chart. For example if the chart is in 5M and the user want to see the support and Resistance levels of a particular chart pair at 15 M, is possible with this.

    Close all profit at end of week Close all profit at end of week

    This code use close all profit at end of week for currency pair

    SymbolInfo example script Enhancement with margin and leverage data SymbolInfo example script Enhancement with margin and leverage data

    SymbolInfo example script lacks margin and leverage data wich are nowhere to be found explicitely in Metatrader, the trader must search thoroughly into the broker site in order to find them. The aim of this script is to provide a remedy to it from a standard tool.