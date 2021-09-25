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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Sample check pending order - expert for MetaTrader 5
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Trailing stop MT5
Use protect profit after open positionKajan trade expert
You can identify buy trend and sell trend with this indicator
Shved Supply and Demand - Multi Timeframe Version
This is MQL5 version of Shved Supply and Demand indicator written by Shved and upgraded by eevviill7 from this link. Subsequently Mr. Behzad Movaghar added other functionalities to this link. This version of the Indicator contains the Code with an option to select the time frame of the Indicator other than that of the chart. For example if the chart is in 5M and the user want to see the support and Resistance levels of a particular chart pair at 15 M, is possible with this.CloseAll FIFO
CloseAll script complying FIFO rules.