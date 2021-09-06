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Indicators

Timeframe Flow - indicator for MetaTrader 4

I Kai Wu
I Kai Wu

I Kai Wu

4.5 (17)
3 products 2 codes 6 topics 10 comments
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20203
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Sharing this trend indicator made by me. Called "Timeframe Flow".

It will draw a user defined higher time-frame candle on every shift on your current time-frame.

Meaning you can have H4, H12 or D1 candles on every shift of your H1 Charts.


Or you can have D2, D3 or D5 candles on every shift of your Daily Charts.

Combined with the current time-frame ATR Bands, you have a trend indicator with some filter.

You may also use the Mid Line crosses as exit( Calculated using Higher timeframe candles displayed in the indicator(Close + Open)/2 ).

TFF



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