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Tops and bottoms in trend - expert for MetaTrader 4

traderonemax
traderonemax

traderonemax

17 codes 9 comments
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This EA buys when at new low in a down trend occurs with oversold rsi.

inputs for trending range and quality including look back how many bars involved.

sells at new high and same as buy. 

  • Past candle count , look back period for trend conditions.
  • past pips , pip look back range minimum range.
  • trend quality 1-10 , 1 being loose trend / 10 quality trend.
  • stop are placed in pips targets are a percent of stops.
  • 100 being a 1:1 risk reward ratio . 200 1:2 ect
  • lots set at 0.01 , variable.
  • rsi period set at 14, variable and oversold and overbought levels set at 40/60 variable.
  • preset parameters may not be profitable , lots of inputs for optimization.
  • ignore input 17 takeprofitinpips set at 5pips




l  d


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