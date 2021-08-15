CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Price Line - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Dark Ryd3r
Dark Ryd3r

Dark Ryd3r

Coding Trading Living
Expertise in MQL5 Indicators and Script programming, Alert Notification, Panels and Neural network based big data analysis,
Strategy Testing, Expert Advisor Tweaking, Parameter's Optimization through Cloud Farming and using Multi Network Chain,
21 codes 42 topics 59 comments
Views:
11919
Rating:
(35)
Published:
Price_Line.mq5 (11.58 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Shows moving Last Price on Bid Line, Daily percentage change and Time based on Input selection to the Price Line


The Fisher Stochastic Center Of Gravity The Fisher Stochastic Center Of Gravity

"The Fisher Stochastic Center Of Gravity" was created by John Ehlers (УCybernetic Analysis For Stocks And FuturesФ , pg.95)

Time in microseconds (µs) since 01/01/1970 Time in microseconds (µs) since 01/01/1970

Simple class for getting the number of microseconds (µs) elapsed since January 1, 1970

Close All Orders and Positions Close All Orders and Positions

This is a simple script that Closes all Orders and Positions available

SCT - RiskPerTrade- MT5 SCT - RiskPerTrade- MT5

Building good trading habits by seeing things in terms of percentage not in terms of money.