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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Price Line - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The Fisher Stochastic Center Of Gravity
"The Fisher Stochastic Center Of Gravity" was created by John Ehlers (УCybernetic Analysis For Stocks And FuturesФ , pg.95)Time in microseconds (µs) since 01/01/1970
Simple class for getting the number of microseconds (µs) elapsed since January 1, 1970
Close All Orders and Positions
This is a simple script that Closes all Orders and Positions availableSCT - RiskPerTrade- MT5
Building good trading habits by seeing things in terms of percentage not in terms of money.