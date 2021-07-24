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Zone Recovery Hedge EA - expert for MetaTrader 4

A Sweeney
Published by:
Rajeev Ranjan Sharma
Rajeev Ranjan Sharma

Rajeev Ranjan Sharma

4 (3)
4 products 8 codes 4 topics 4 comments
Views:
51686
Rating:
(54)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
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EA Information :

This EA is based on OGT Zone Recovery EA.

Strategy : Hedging

Hedging Type : Zone Recovery (No two pairs correlation, No triangular arbitrage)

Zone Recovery Type : Averaging Take Profit Line based on targeted Take Profit

Trading Mode : Manual & Automatic

Automatic Trading Strategy : RSI MTF



 



Input's/Parameters breakdown :


                                                             


YouTube Tutorial Playlist : https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLjkJhj4gfHjQ8zzS_U39M4tCRyQI1NiT_


Useful links :

OGT Website : https://oneglancetrader.com
Developer Website : https://www.toolkitfortraders.com

EA Suggestion : https://www.toolkitfortraders.com/forum/toolkit-for-traders-forum/suggestion-zone-recovery-ea

EA Errors Fixing : https://www.toolkitfortraders.com/forum/toolkit-for-traders-forum/error-zone-recovery-ea-1-5


Contact Info :
Skype : rajeev-rrs
Telegram : rajeevrrs

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