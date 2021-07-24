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Zone Recovery Hedge EA - expert for MetaTrader 4
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EA Information :
This EA is based on OGT Zone Recovery EA.
Strategy : Hedging
Hedging Type : Zone Recovery (No two pairs correlation, No triangular arbitrage)
Zone Recovery Type : Averaging Take Profit Line based on targeted Take Profit
Trading Mode : Manual & Automatic
Automatic Trading Strategy : RSI MTF
Input's/Parameters breakdown :
YouTube Tutorial Playlist : https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLjkJhj4gfHjQ8zzS_U39M4tCRyQI1NiT_
Useful links :
OGT Website : https://oneglancetrader.com
Developer Website : https://www.toolkitfortraders.com
EA Errors Fixing : https://www.toolkitfortraders.com/forum/toolkit-for-traders-forum/error-zone-recovery-ea-1-5
Contact Info :
Skype : rajeev-rrs
Telegram : rajeevrrs
This indicator is used for identifying extrema of different degrees.Alligator trend cross
Candle cross either of three lines.
Displays direction of volatility and volumeGet Last Round Time And Date Acc To TF
This Custom Function Will Help To Get Round Time For Any Given Timeframe And Time.