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Alligator trend cross - expert for MetaTrader 4

traderonemax
traderonemax

traderonemax

17 codes 9 comments
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Alligator indicator is in a trending condition

trades opened when candle crosses over either line, variable modes.

  1. input the number one cross over the blue line
  2. red line
  3. green line


d

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