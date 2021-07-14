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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Alligator trend cross - expert for MetaTrader 4
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Alligator indicator is in a trending condition
trades opened when candle crosses over either line, variable modes.
- input the number one cross over the blue line
- red line
- green line
More Trade After Break Even
Have you ever wanted to add another trade only after the previous has been modified by either trailing stop or even break even , This code will help you to be able to implement thatCercós Chaos vs Movement
Volatility indicator
Fractal
This indicator is used for identifying extrema of different degrees.Zone Recovery Hedge EA
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