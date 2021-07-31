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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Directional volatility & volume oscillator - indicator for MetaTrader 4
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An oscillator that manages to display direction of volatility and volume in a single oscillator
Zone Recovery Hedge EA
Turn your losing trade into winning trade with Zone Recovery HedgeFractal
This indicator is used for identifying extrema of different degrees.
Get Last Round Time And Date Acc To TF
This Custom Function Will Help To Get Round Time For Any Given Timeframe And Time.Get Comma Separated Things From String
Custom Function To Get Comma Separated Things From String.