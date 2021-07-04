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ATR adaptive smoothed Laguerre RSI 2 (extended) - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
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9414
Rating:
(32)
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Original of this one was posted here : ATR adaptive smooth Laguerre RSI. This version is a version that is a part of optimization

      • atr calculation is done internally (not using built in atr)
      • smoothing is done using built in averages functions though - simply to allow more smoothing modes


Recommendations:

  • Since the false signals are lessened in this smoothed version, you can use it like any other RSI and Laguerre RSI indicator - but with less false signals


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