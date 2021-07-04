Original of this one was posted here : ATR adaptive smooth Laguerre RSI. This version is a version that is a part of optimization

atr calculation is done internally (not using built in atr)





smoothing is done using built in averages functions though - simply to allow more smoothing modes





Recommendations:

Since the false signals are lessened in this smoothed version, you can use it like any other RSI and Laguerre RSI indicator - but with less false signals



