For MT5, When Press the Button, it will delete all STOP LOSS and TAKE PROFIT applied to Current Open Market positions. For All Symbols. The panel is based on the CDialog class, works for all symbols

This EA can Calculate each trade volume base on received TP and SL Prices and Risk percent of account in each trade.

Extend of CFile class to work with the .set extension file which terminal will produce when the Input/Optimisation is saved.