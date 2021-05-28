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Indicators

Pips Volatility Alarm - indicator for MetaTrader 5

DADALI ARWALY
DADALI ARWALY

DADALI ARWALY

4.8 (6)
2 products 10 codes 14 comments
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10431
Rating:
(17)
Published:
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Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
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This is MT5 version of MT4 Volatility Alarm (https://www.mql5.com/en/code/31778).

    SpaceX_Delete_StopLoss_TakeProfit_button SpaceX_Delete_StopLoss_TakeProfit_button

    For MT5, When Press the Button, it will delete all STOP LOSS and TAKE PROFIT applied to Current Open Market positions. For All Symbols. The panel is based on the CDialog class, works for all symbols

    Dslu RSI of average Dslu RSI of average

    Non-anchored discontinued signal line RSI of average

    Volume Calculator Based on Risk To Reward Volume Calculator Based on Risk To Reward

    This EA can Calculate each trade volume base on received TP and SL Prices and Risk percent of account in each trade.

    CFileSet CFileSet

    Extend of CFile class to work with the .set extension file which terminal will produce when the Input/Optimisation is saved.