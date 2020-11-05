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Indicators

Pips Volatility Alarm - indicator for MetaTrader 4

DADALI ARWALY
DADALI ARWALY

DADALI ARWALY

4.8 (6)
2 products 10 codes 14 comments
Views:
22890
Rating:
(17)
Published:
Volatilty Alarm.mq4 (9.99 KB) view
\MQL4\Sounds\
Sounds.zip (1.4 KB)
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This indicator idea is based on somewhere on the internet, so i decided to recreate it.

If you want to catch the volatile event on some pairs, maybe this indicator will help you.



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