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Trading Panel - expert for MetaTrader 4
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I started to create a simple trading panel to switch between pairs and timeframes. and next version, I will add trading features and manage orders.
We can minimize or move the panel.
This EA, Ask you to Put price, whatever price you put, in "ZEN" field, you will get that price on all open orders either SL or TP value, that would help to close all orders at one price, and you can close all bulk orders in one shot. (works very well with large balance - i suggest cent / micro account for newbees. to be able to place large closure of orders. Openin random orders manually with ongoing trend is suitable for large order accounts.Ehlers FM Demodulation
The FM Demodulation Indicator tracks the timing of price variations.
Tipu MACD EA is a simple EA created to automate buy/sell orders based on the MACD indicator. You can automate entries and manage trades. This EA comes with many useful functions that can used to by anyone to create their own EA.SCT - The Overall Percent Risk - MT4
Building good trading habits by seeing things in terms of percentage not in terms of money.