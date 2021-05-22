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Trading Panel - expert for MetaTrader 4

Yulianto Hiu
Yulianto Hiu

Yulianto Hiu

8 codes 1 comment
Views:
18507
Rating:
(29)
Published:
Trading Panel.mq4 (12.98 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
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I started to create a simple trading panel to switch between pairs and timeframes. and next version, I will add trading features and manage orders.

We can minimize or move the panel.


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