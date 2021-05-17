This EA, Ask you to Put price, whatever price you put, in "ZEN" field, you will get that price on all open orders either SL or TP value, that would help to close all orders at one price, and you can close all bulk orders in one shot. (works very well with large balance - i suggest cent / micro account for newbees. to be able to place large closure of orders. Openin random orders manually with ongoing trend is suitable for large order accounts.

I started to create a simple trading panel to switch between pairs and timeframes. and next version, I will add trading features and manage orders.