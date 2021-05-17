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Indicators

Ehlers FM Demodulation - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Richard Poster
Richard Poster

Richard Poster

1 article 11 codes 2 topics 42 comments
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15807
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(23)
Published:
FMDeModInd.mq4 (3.74 KB) view
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In a Technical Analysis of Stocks and Commodities article, May 2021, John Ehlers proposes a FM Demodulation Indicator that extracts the FM component of price movement.  The AM portion of price movement represents volatility and the FM component contains market timing information.  This indicator is an MQL4 implementation of the Easy Language indicator described by Ehlers in the TASC article.


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