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Interesting script?
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So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Smart Envelope for mt4 - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Published by:
-
Giovanni RiccobeneTrader and MQL4/5 programmer
https://t.me/ProgrammatoriMQL
- Views:
- 17031
- Rating:
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- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Clone for metatrader4 of "Smart Envelope - Running Away From The Trend" indicator by alexgrover from tradingview
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