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Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Redrawing Trading Positions - indicator for MetaTrader 4
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This indicator can be useful for re-learning trading positions.
for learning and group sharing code MQL : t.me/codeMQL
RSI stop and reverse indicator
This RSI stop and reverse indicator makes use of RSI on price v2 code. If required the RSI level bands can be hidden.Dual StopLoss, Hidden and Regular together
What if we could have two Stop Loss instead of one?
Smart Envelope for mt4
Clone of Smart Envelope from tradingviewIND - The Overall Percent Risk - MT4
Building good trading habits by seeing things in terms of percentage not in terms of money.