CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Redrawing Trading Positions - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Yulianto Hiu
Yulianto Hiu

Yulianto Hiu

8 codes 1 comment
Views:
14685
Rating:
(17)
Published:
iReadHistory.mq4 (16.27 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

This indicator can be useful for re-learning trading positions.


for learning and group sharing code MQL : t.me/codeMQL




RSI stop and reverse indicator RSI stop and reverse indicator

This RSI stop and reverse indicator makes use of RSI on price v2 code. If required the RSI level bands can be hidden.

Dual StopLoss, Hidden and Regular together Dual StopLoss, Hidden and Regular together

What if we could have two Stop Loss instead of one?

Smart Envelope for mt4 Smart Envelope for mt4

Clone of Smart Envelope from tradingview

IND - The Overall Percent Risk - MT4 IND - The Overall Percent Risk - MT4

Building good trading habits by seeing things in terms of percentage not in terms of money.