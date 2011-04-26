Join our fan page
DRAW_COLOR_ARROW - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- 8042
This indicator is a demo of DRAW_COLOR_ARROW drawing style.
It plots arrows on the chart, using the symbols from Windings font. Two indicator buffers are used: one for the price values, the other buffer contains the indexes of the colors. The code parameter is used to specify the base code: code=159 (circle).
The color, char size and shift are changed randomly after N=5 ticks. The initial properties of the plot1 graphic plot are defined using the #property preprocessor directive, further these properties changed randomly (see OnCalculate() function).
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/345
The DRAW_COLOR_HISTOGRAM2 drawing style is used to plot color histograms using two indicator buffers, the colors are specified in the color buffer.DRAW_COLOR_HISTOGRAM
The DRAW_COLOR_HISTOGRAM drawing style is used to plot color histograms.
The DRAW_COLOR_ZIGZAG style draws lines of different colors by values of two indicator buffers. This is the color version of the DRAW_ZIGZAG style and allows you to specify individual color for each line from predefined color set.DRAW_COLOR_BARS
The DRAW_COLOR_BARS style draws bars based on values of four indicator buffers, containing Open, High, Low and Close prices. This is the advanced version of the DRAW_BARS style, that allows you to specify individual color for each bar from predefined color set.