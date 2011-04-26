CodeBaseSections
DRAW_COLOR_ARROW - indicator for MetaTrader 5

This indicator is a demo of DRAW_COLOR_ARROW drawing style.

It plots arrows on the chart, using the symbols from Windings font. Two indicator buffers are used: one for the price values, the other buffer contains the indexes of the colors. The code parameter is used to specify the base code: code=159 (circle).

The color, char size and shift are changed randomly after N=5 ticks. The initial properties of the plot1 graphic plot are defined using the #property preprocessor directive, further these properties changed randomly (see OnCalculate() function).

See also The Drawing Styles in MQL5

DRAW_COLOR_ARROW

DRAW_COLOR_HISTOGRAM2 DRAW_COLOR_HISTOGRAM2

The DRAW_COLOR_HISTOGRAM2 drawing style is used to plot color histograms using two indicator buffers, the colors are specified in the color buffer.

DRAW_COLOR_HISTOGRAM DRAW_COLOR_HISTOGRAM

The DRAW_COLOR_HISTOGRAM drawing style is used to plot color histograms.

DRAW_COLOR_ZIGZAG DRAW_COLOR_ZIGZAG

The DRAW_COLOR_ZIGZAG style draws lines of different colors by values ​​of two indicator buffers. This is the color version of the DRAW_ZIGZAG style and allows you to specify individual color for each line from predefined color set.

DRAW_COLOR_BARS DRAW_COLOR_BARS

The DRAW_COLOR_BARS style draws bars based on values of four indicator buffers, containing Open, High, Low and Close prices. This is the advanced version of the DRAW_BARS style, that allows you to specify individual color for each bar from predefined color set.