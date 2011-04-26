This indicator is a demo of DRAW_COLOR_HISTOGRAM drawing style.



It plots a sin(x) function as a color histogram in a separate window. Two indicator buffers are used: the first contains the values of sin(x) function, the color indexes specified in the second indicator buffer.

The histogram colors, the width and line style changed randomly after N=5 ticks. The initial properties of the plot1 graphic plot are defined using the #property preprocessor directive, further these properties changed randomly (see OnCalculate() function).

See also The Drawing Styles in MQL5.