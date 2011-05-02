Join our fan page
DRAW_COLOR_BARS - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- 6363
-
An example of indicator, that draws bars for the specified instrument in a separate window.
The color of bars changes randomly every N ticks. The N parameter of indicator is made as external so that you can adjust it manually (the Inputs tab of indicator properties dialog box). Note, that initially there are 8 colors set for the plot1 graphical plotting (with the DRAW_COLOR_BARS style) using the #property compiler directive. Then, in the OnCalculate() function the color is chosen at random from 14 colors stored in the colors[] array.
See also The Drawing Styles in MQL5 article.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/348
