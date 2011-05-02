CodeBaseSections
Indicators

DRAW_COLOR_BARS - indicator for MetaTrader 5

An example of indicator, that draws bars for the specified instrument in a separate window.

The color of bars changes randomly every N ticks. The N parameter of indicator is made as external so that you can adjust it manually (the Inputs tab of indicator properties dialog box). Note, that initially there are 8 colors set for the plot1 graphical plotting (with the DRAW_COLOR_BARS style) using the #property compiler directive. Then, in the OnCalculate() function the color is chosen at random from 14 colors stored in the colors[] array.

See also The Drawing Styles in MQL5 article.

DRAW_COLOR_BARS

DRAW_COLOR_ZIGZAG DRAW_COLOR_ZIGZAG

The DRAW_COLOR_ZIGZAG style draws lines of different colors by values ​​of two indicator buffers. This is the color version of the DRAW_ZIGZAG style and allows you to specify individual color for each line from predefined color set.

DRAW_COLOR_ARROW DRAW_COLOR_ARROW

The DRAW_COLOR_ARROW drawing style plots the color arrows (symbols from Windings font).

DRAW_COLOR_CANDLES DRAW_COLOR_CANDLES

The DRAW_COLOR_CANDLES style (as DRAW_CANDLES) draws candlesticks based on values of four indicator buffers, containing Open, High, Low and Close prices. In additions it allows you to specify color for each candlestick from a given set.

Kaufman Volatility Kaufman Volatility

Kaufman Volatility indicator according to Perry Kaufman book "Smarter Trading: Improving Performance in Changing Markets".