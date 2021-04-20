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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
RSI levels rendered on price as bands - indicator for MetaTrader 4
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Reverse MACD
Give the return zone of the MACD Zero Lagclock
Extension for the datetime with DayLightSavingTime adjustments.
Averaging By Signal
This EA was created for learning purposes and can be developed for trading purposes.RSI levels rendered on price as bands V2. This updated version now mirrors the same RSI level inputs.
RSI levels rendered on price as bands V2. This updated version now mirrors the same RSI level inputs. The RSI 70 level line is blue The RSI 50 level line is gray The RSI 30 level line is red Length and Levels are adjustable