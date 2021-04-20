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Indicators

RSI levels rendered on price as bands - indicator for MetaTrader 4

maximo
maximo

maximo

25 codes 5 topics 66 comments
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RSI levels rendered on price as bands

The rsi 70 level line is green
The rsi 50 level line is gray
The rsi 30 level line is red
Levels can be adjusted using Level_Adjust.


    Reverse MACD Reverse MACD

    Give the return zone of the MACD Zero Lag

    clock clock

    Extension for the datetime with DayLightSavingTime adjustments.

    Averaging By Signal Averaging By Signal

    This EA was created for learning purposes and can be developed for trading purposes.

    RSI levels rendered on price as bands V2. This updated version now mirrors the same RSI level inputs. RSI levels rendered on price as bands V2. This updated version now mirrors the same RSI level inputs.

    RSI levels rendered on price as bands V2. This updated version now mirrors the same RSI level inputs. The RSI 70 level line is blue The RSI 50 level line is gray The RSI 30 level line is red Length and Levels are adjustable