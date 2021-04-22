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RSI levels rendered on price as bands V2. This updated version now mirrors the same RSI level inputs. - indicator for MetaTrader 4

maximo
maximo

maximo

25 codes 5 topics 66 comments
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RSI on price v2

    Averaging By Signal Averaging By Signal

    This EA was created for learning purposes and can be developed for trading purposes.

    RSI levels rendered on price as bands RSI levels rendered on price as bands

    RSI levels rendered on price as bands

    Scalper Assistant v1.0 Scalper Assistant v1.0

    When you scalp manually, a simple EA could be an assistant to set StopLoss / TakeProfit for each trade you open.

    Dual StopLoss, Hidden and Regular together Dual StopLoss, Hidden and Regular together

    What if we could have two Stop Loss instead of one?