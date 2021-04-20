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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Reverse MACD - indicator for MetaTrader 4
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The indicator line represent the return point for the main indicator the MACD Zero Lag
if give the possibility to analyse a market return point beofre it append.
the extern values are the same than for the MACD Zero Lag
About drawing point boolean it adds dots on the graph on each side of the indicator line. only for styling
clock
Extension for the datetime with DayLightSavingTime adjustments.forex revelation
Short description.
RSI levels rendered on price as bands
RSI levels rendered on price as bandsAveraging By Signal
This EA was created for learning purposes and can be developed for trading purposes.