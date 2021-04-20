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Indicators

Reverse MACD - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Guillaume Derouineau
Guillaume Derouineau

Guillaume Derouineau

1 code
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17428
Rating:
(18)
Published:
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The indicator line represent the return point for the main indicator the MACD Zero Lag

if give the possibility to analyse a market return point beofre it append.


the extern values are the same than for the MACD Zero Lag

 About drawing point boolean it adds dots on the graph on each side of the indicator line. only for styling



clock clock

Extension for the datetime with DayLightSavingTime adjustments.

forex revelation forex revelation

Short description.

RSI levels rendered on price as bands RSI levels rendered on price as bands

RSI levels rendered on price as bands

Averaging By Signal Averaging By Signal

This EA was created for learning purposes and can be developed for trading purposes.