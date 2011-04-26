This indicator is a demo of DRAW_COLOR_SECTION drawing style.



It plots color sections with specified number of bars. Two indicator buffers are used: the first contains the High price of the bar, the color indexes specified in the second indicator buffer. The section color, width and line style are changed randomly after N ticks.



The initial properties of the plot1 graphic plot are defined using the #property preprocessor directive, further these properties changed randomly (see OnCalculate() function).

See also The Drawing Styles in MQL5.