DRAW_COLOR_SECTION - indicator for MetaTrader 5
8449
This indicator is a demo of DRAW_COLOR_SECTION drawing style.
It plots color sections with specified number of bars. Two indicator buffers are used: the first contains the High price of the bar, the color indexes specified in the second indicator buffer. The section color, width and line style are changed randomly after N ticks.
The initial properties of the plot1 graphic plot are defined using the #property preprocessor directive, further these properties changed randomly (see OnCalculate() function).
See also The Drawing Styles in MQL5.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/342
