CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

DRAW_COLOR_LINE - indicator for MetaTrader 5

MetaQuotes | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português 한국어 Français Italiano Türkçe
Views:
9719
Rating:
(20)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The indicator plots a line with different colors using the Close price, the DRAW_COLOR_LINE drawing style is used.

Two indicator buffers are used: the first contains the closing price of the bar, the color indexes specified in the second indicator buffer. The colors of lines, the width and line style changed randomly after N=5 ticks.

The initial properties of the plot1 graphic plot are defined using the #property preprocessor directive, further these properties changed randomly (see OnCalculate() function).

See also The Drawing Styles in MQL5.

DRAW_COLOR_LINE

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/341

Premier Stochastic Oscillator [v01] Premier Stochastic Oscillator [v01]

Premier Stochastic Oscillator - Double EMA smoothing of stochastic, based on article in TASC by Lee Leibfarth (August 2008)

VininI Cyber Cyсle [v01] VininI Cyber Cyсle [v01]

VininI Cyber Cycle - Identify cyclical movements of price, based on VininI_Cyber Cycle(V2).mq4 by Victor Nicolaev (2009)

DRAW_COLOR_SECTION DRAW_COLOR_SECTION

The DRAW_COLOR_SECTION drawing style is used to plot sections with different colors, the colors are specified in the color buffer.

DRAW_COLOR_HISTOGRAM DRAW_COLOR_HISTOGRAM

The DRAW_COLOR_HISTOGRAM drawing style is used to plot color histograms.