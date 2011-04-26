The indicator plots a line with different colors using the Close price, the DRAW_COLOR_LINE drawing style is used.

Two indicator buffers are used: the first contains the closing price of the bar, the color indexes specified in the second indicator buffer. The colors of lines, the width and line style changed randomly after N=5 ticks.



The initial properties of the plot1 graphic plot are defined using the #property preprocessor directive, further these properties changed randomly (see OnCalculate() function).

