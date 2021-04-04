Ichimoku is one of the excellent indicator which can work lonely or with other indicators. With Alerting indicator which send notification to your cell phone whenever Tenkan-sen Cross Kijun-sen you can have an opportunity to enter or exit market at right time .

Converted Ronz AutoSLTP MT4 version into MT5 version. Original Link: https://www.mql5.com/en/code/11649 Original Descriptions: EA for Automatic Stop Loss, Take Profit, Profit Lock, and Trailing Stop (With Special Methods). SL and TP could be hidden.