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The Decycler II - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Andrei NovichkovDevelopment: MT 4 & 5, NinjaTrader 7 & 8.
Translations from Pine.
Telegram: https://t.me/fxstill (Literature on cryptocurrencies, development and code)
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This is the second version of the indicator. The first is here. In this indicator, an upper frequency filter for smoothing is applied. Buy when the line indicator line is blue and sell when it is red. Details can be found in the article "Stocks & Commodities V. 33:09", pp.12-15. The version for MetaTrader 4 here will not be presented. You can download versions for other source platforms through my Telegram channel. The link to the channel is in my profile. Do not forget to subscribe!
Ichimoku is one of the excellent indicator which can work lonely or with other indicators. With Alerting indicator which send notification to your cell phone whenever Tenkan-sen Cross Kijun-sen you can have an opportunity to enter or exit market at right time .Ronz AutoSLTP for MT5
Converted Ronz AutoSLTP MT4 version into MT5 version. Original Link: https://www.mql5.com/en/code/11649 Original Descriptions: EA for Automatic Stop Loss, Take Profit, Profit Lock, and Trailing Stop (With Special Methods). SL and TP could be hidden.
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