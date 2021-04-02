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Indicators

Ichimoku Alerting , Tenkan-sen Kijun-sen Cross Alert - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Saket Kashani Mohammad
Saket Kashani Mohammad

Saket Kashani Mohammad

1 code 1 topic 2 comments
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18647
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(20)
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Ichimoku is one of the excellent indicator which can work lonely or with other indicators. 

With Alerting indicator which send notification to your cell phone whenever Tenkan-sen Cross Kijun-sen you can have an opportunity to enter or exit market at right time .


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Push Notification: (iOS and Android)

  1. Push Notifications are fast, fail safe and easy to set up.
  2. Speed will depend on capability of Internet Connection and Computer and Mobile Devices.
  3. First install MT5 on Mobile Device.
  4. Locate MetaQuotes ID., See - Messages or Messages in Settings
  5. Enter MetaQuotes ID in Client Terminal of MT5 on computer (Tools → Options → Notifications).
  6. Note: The same MetaQuotes ID can be used with multiple Client Terminals (different Brokers).
  7. Click the Test.
  8. Open up MT5 Terminal (Ctrl + O) and select the Journal Tab and check under Messages if the the Test was successful.
  9. One a successful Test is obtained Push Notification Alerts can be set in the Alerts New Bar Indicator.
  10. Important: Ensure that your mobile device has sound for notifications turned on.

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