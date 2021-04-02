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Ichimoku Alerting , Tenkan-sen Kijun-sen Cross Alert - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Ichimoku is one of the excellent indicator which can work lonely or with other indicators.
With Alerting indicator which send notification to your cell phone whenever Tenkan-sen Cross Kijun-sen you can have an opportunity to enter or exit market at right time .
Push Notification: (iOS and Android)
- Push Notifications are fast, fail safe and easy to set up.
- Speed will depend on capability of Internet Connection and Computer and Mobile Devices.
- First install MT5 on Mobile Device.
- Locate MetaQuotes ID., See - Messages or Messages in Settings
- Enter MetaQuotes ID in Client Terminal of MT5 on computer (Tools → Options → Notifications).
- Note: The same MetaQuotes ID can be used with multiple Client Terminals (different Brokers).
- Click the Test.
- Open up MT5 Terminal (Ctrl + O) and select the Journal Tab and check under Messages if the the Test was successful.
- One a successful Test is obtained Push Notification Alerts can be set in the Alerts New Bar Indicator.
- Important: Ensure that your mobile device has sound for notifications turned on.
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