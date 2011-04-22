CodeBaseSections
Premier Stochastic Oscillator [v01] - indicator for MetaTrader 5

ak20 ak20
13790
(29)
Real author:

traderak20, based on article in TASC magazine by Lee Leibfarth (August 2008), see traders.com for the article (subscription required).

For instructions on how to use the Premier Stochastic Oscillator see investopedia.com

You can set the same parameters as for the normal Stochastic indicator, and for the period of the EMA used to calculate the Premier Stochastic Oscillator.

Parameters can be set to show the oscillator as a histogram and/or a line, single-color or multi-color. You can add arrows to clearly show when the indicator is crossing the outer limits, this is especially useful when you are only using the line and not the histogram.

VininI Cyber Cyсle [v01] VininI Cyber Cyсle [v01]

VininI Cyber Cycle - Identify cyclical movements of price, based on VininI_Cyber Cycle(V2).mq4 by Victor Nicolaev (2009)

Creating fractals in MQL5 using the Iterated Function Systems (IFS) Creating fractals in MQL5 using the Iterated Function Systems (IFS)

The cIntBMP library provides the creation of graphic BMP images. We will consider the example of its use in creation of self-similar fractal sets using the Iterated Function System (IFS).

DRAW_COLOR_LINE DRAW_COLOR_LINE

The DRAW_COLOR_LINE drawing style is used to plot lines with different colors, the colors are specified in the color buffer.

DRAW_COLOR_SECTION DRAW_COLOR_SECTION

The DRAW_COLOR_SECTION drawing style is used to plot sections with different colors, the colors are specified in the color buffer.