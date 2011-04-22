CodeBaseSections
VininI Cyber Cyсle [v01] - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Real author:

traderak20, based on VininI_Cyber Cycle(V2).mq4 by Victor Nicolaev (2009)

The indicator aims to identify cyclical movements of price.

Creating fractals in MQL5 using the Iterated Function Systems (IFS) Creating fractals in MQL5 using the Iterated Function Systems (IFS)

The cIntBMP library provides the creation of graphic BMP images. We will consider the example of its use in creation of self-similar fractal sets using the Iterated Function System (IFS).

DRAW_ARROW DRAW_ARROW

The DRAW_ARROW drawing style plots the arrows (chars).

Premier Stochastic Oscillator [v01] Premier Stochastic Oscillator [v01]

Premier Stochastic Oscillator - Double EMA smoothing of stochastic, based on article in TASC by Lee Leibfarth (August 2008)

DRAW_COLOR_LINE DRAW_COLOR_LINE

The DRAW_COLOR_LINE drawing style is used to plot lines with different colors, the colors are specified in the color buffer.