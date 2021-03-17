Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
The Decycler - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Published by:
-
Andrei NovichkovDevelopment: MT 4 & 5, NinjaTrader 7 & 8.
Translations from Pine.
Telegram: https://t.me/fxstill (Literature on cryptocurrencies, development and code)
- Views:
- 7989
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
When the close of the candle is above the indicator line, then the stock is in an uptrend, when below, then the stock is in a downtrend. Buy when the indicator line is green and sell when it is red. The version for MetaTrader 4 will not be presented here. You can download it along with the source code through my Telegram channel. The link to the channel is in my profile. Don't forget to subscribe!
This is a MT5 expert advisor which displays the total stoploss and takeprofit value for open positions.DR Caco Maia
Double breakage of MA8 and MA20 means with stochastic and trix filters, as described by Caco Maia.
This class loads a licensing file by reading 64bit encrypted account data from a license file into an account array for the purpose of licensing. The Class is initialised with a Filename, a Master Key (m_hkey -> can be a secret key of your choice) and whether the file needs to be saved in the common folders or not.Pivot_Points_Lines_v1.3 MT5
Draws Pivot Points formulas