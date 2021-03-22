This class loads a licensing file by reading 64bit encrypted account data from a license file into an account array for the purpose of licensing. The Class is initialised with a Filename, a Master Key (m_hkey -> can be a secret key of your choice) and whether the file needs to be saved in the common folders or not.

The Decycler: John Ehlers, "Cycle Analytics For Traders" by John Ehlers, pp. 40 - 41.