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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Pivot_Points_Lines_v1.3 MT5 - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Licensing class and script with 64bit Encryption (more Reliable)
This class loads a licensing file by reading 64bit encrypted account data from a license file into an account array for the purpose of licensing. The Class is initialised with a Filename, a Master Key (m_hkey -> can be a secret key of your choice) and whether the file needs to be saved in the common folders or not.The Decycler
The Decycler: John Ehlers, "Cycle Analytics For Traders" by John Ehlers, pp. 40 - 41.
Function to get Next Open Time and Closing Time for the market.
This Function will retrieve the Assets next Opening Time and Closing Times, either following the current time or following a given time.EA - The Simple Trading Panel - MT5
The simple trading panel is a trading tool that is very interesting because it will allow you to predefine your StopLoss and your TakeProfit in term of pips.