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DR Caco Maia - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Ronei Toporcov
Ronei Toporcov

Ronei Toporcov

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DRCacoMaia.mq5 (16.34 KB) view
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Double breakage of MA8 and MA20 means with stochastic and trix filters, as described by Caco Maia.


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