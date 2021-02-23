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Stable Damiani Volatmeter - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Manuel Alejandro Cercos PerezMaking tools to make trading easier: from designing trading systems to backtesting, forward testing and trading real money. Many of them are based on the NNFX method (No Nonsense Forex). I don't sell fully automatic EAs.
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This indicator is the same as any other Damiani Voltameter, but I corrected one subtle error that caused it to behave differently when backtesting/optimizing than what can be seen on the charts in MT5 (visual backtesting, non visual backtesting and the indicator in real-time charts had different values from each other). I read comments around the internet of people that thought that this indicator could be a repainter... but from what I've seen in the code I don't think it is.
Anyway, compare it with other Damiani Volatmeters and comment if you still find anything wrong.
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