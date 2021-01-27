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Buy using amount instead of lots - script for MetaTrader 5
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Open a buy position using the desired dollar amount instead of lots.
To use, just drop it onto a chart and set inputs as needed.
- FIXED_DEAL_AMOUNT: Fixed amount to use per trade e.g 100 to open a R100 deal
- USE_SL_ON_BUY: If true then a suitable stoploss will be used, else no stop is placed but can be placed manually after opening position
One can also set a global variable '_Symbol+_MAX_SPREAD' to set max spread limit for each traded instrument.
e.g For EURUSD the global variable would be: EURUSD_MAX_SPREAD
e.g For Nasdaq 100 the global variable would be: Nasdaq 100_MAX_SPREAD
a simple sorting algorithm that people use to manually sort cards in a bridge handBreakout Strength Meter - MT5
The breakout strength meter is a trading tool that is used to identify which currencies are the strongest to breakout, and which currencies are the weakest to breakout
I find the lot calculation tedious so I just use this script and tell it the dollar amount to use. It then does the rest. This works for any currency.Database Wrapper
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