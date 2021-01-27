To use, just drop it onto a chart and set inputs as needed.

Open a buy position using the desired dollar amount instead of lots.

The script will then do the necessary lot calculation and open the trade.

Inputs:

One can also set a global variable '_Symbol+_MAX_SPREAD' to set max spread limit for each traded instrument.

e.g For EURUSD the global variable would be: EURUSD_MAX_SPREAD

e.g For Nasdaq 100 the global variable would be: Nasdaq 100_MAX_SPREAD