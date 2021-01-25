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Breakout Strength Meter - MT5 - script for MetaTrader 5
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INTRODUCTION :
The breakout strength meter is a trading tool that is used to identify which currencies are the strongest to breakout, and which currencies are the weakest to breakout.
Don't hesitate to send all your comments and I would appreciate rating this trading tool.
HOW TO USE IT :
You can check the following video that will explain how to
- define and see how a breakout strength meter works.
- use this trading tool to confirm real and fake breakouts (the most important part)
- compile the script in MT4 or MT5.
You can also check the following video. It is about Currency Strength Meter
SCREENSHOT :
A light header-only version of Log4mql that provides standardized logging.Spread Informer
This EA collects information about the spread and shows the statistics on the chart. When the EA ends its working, it prints all statistics to the Journal, which can be useful for the Strategy Tester.
a simple sorting algorithm that people use to manually sort cards in a bridge handBuy using amount instead of lots
I find the lot calculation tedious so I just use this script and tell it the dollar amount to use. It then does the rest. This works for any currency.