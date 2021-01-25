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Breakout Strength Meter - MT5 - script for MetaTrader 5

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INTRODUCTION :

The breakout strength meter is a trading tool that is used to identify which currencies are the strongest to breakout, and which currencies are the weakest to breakout.

Don't hesitate to send all your comments and I would appreciate rating this trading tool.



HOW TO USE IT :

You can check the following video that will explain how to

  • define and see how a breakout strength meter works.
  • use this trading tool to confirm real and fake breakouts (the most important part)
  • compile the script in MT4 or MT5.

You can also check the following video. It is about Currency Strength Meter


SCREENSHOT :


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