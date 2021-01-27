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Sell using amount instead of lots - script for MetaTrader 5

Wait4Signal
Wait4Signal

Wait4Signal

4.1 (11)
6 products 2 codes
Views:
9143
Rating:
(17)
Published:
Updated:
TradeHelper.mqh (7.83 KB) view
ScriptSell.mq5 (2.24 KB) view
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Open a sell position using the desired dollar amount instead of lots.

To use, just drop it onto a chart and set inputs as needed.

The script will then do the necessary lot calculation and open the trade.


Inputs:
  • FIXED_DEAL_AMOUNT: Fixed amount to use per trade e.g 100 to open a R100 deal
  • USE_SL_ON_BUY: If true then a suitable stoploss will be used, else no stop is placed but can be placed manually after opening position

One can also set a global variable '_Symbol+_MAX_SPREAD' to set max spread limit for each traded instrument.

e.g For EURUSD the global variable would be: EURUSD_MAX_SPREAD

e.g For Nasdaq 100 the global variable would be: Nasdaq 100_MAX_SPREAD 


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