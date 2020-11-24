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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Doulble MA Cross Draw Histogram MT5 - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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MQL Plus Enhanced Error Handler Support
An (optional) include file to enhance error code handling experience.Camarilla Points
Indicator Camarilla Points "Stocks & Commodities V. 31:3 (pg. 10-15)"
state - behavioral design pattern
allow an object to alter its behavior when its internal state changes. the object will appear to change its classUniversal Signals & Universal Trailing Modules
This is a module for MQL5 Wizard and Standard Library, which allows you to generate expert adviser based on arbitrary set of indicators and conditions.