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Doulble MA Cross Draw Histogram MT5 - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Hung Wen Lin
Hung Wen Lin

Hung Wen Lin

5 (1)
歡迎技術上的交流 與詢問 無論你是哪裡人 感謝你的關注 婉拒經紀人 代理人 平台商關注 希望我們的交流不是在代不代理的話題上
15年交易經驗 10年量化交易經驗
交易 技術 代碼 策略設計上的問題 歡迎直接跟我聯繫討論
免費的實用腳本
5 products 7 signals 12 codes 10 topics 1256 comments
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Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Use the intersection of two moving average lines to draw a vertical line.Then You can simply read the current market pattern

Desk

paramater

MQL Plus Enhanced Error Handler Support MQL Plus Enhanced Error Handler Support

An (optional) include file to enhance error code handling experience.

Camarilla Points Camarilla Points

Indicator Camarilla Points "Stocks & Commodities V. 31:3 (pg. 10-15)"

state - behavioral design pattern state - behavioral design pattern

allow an object to alter its behavior when its internal state changes. the object will appear to change its class

Universal Signals & Universal Trailing Modules Universal Signals & Universal Trailing Modules

This is a module for MQL5 Wizard and Standard Library, which allows you to generate expert adviser based on arbitrary set of indicators and conditions.