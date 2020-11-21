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Camarilla Points - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Andrei NovichkovDevelopment: MT 4 & 5, NinjaTrader 7 & 8.
Translations from Pine.
Telegram: https://t.me/fxstill (Literature on cryptocurrencies, development and code)
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The Camarilla Points indicator shows pivots defined in a special way. The above article contains a detailed description, as well as a possible application strategy.
The version for MetaTrader 4 will not be presented here. You can download it along with the source code, as well as the original article through my Telegram channel. The link to the channel is in my profile and in the files with the source codes of this indicator. Don't forget to Subscribe.
An (optional) include file to enhance debugging experience.observer (pull model) - behavioral design pattern
define a one-to-many dependency between objects so that when one object changes state, all its dependents are notified and updated automatically
An (optional) include file to enhance error code handling experience.Doulble MA Cross Draw Histogram MT5
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