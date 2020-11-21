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Indicators

Camarilla Points - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Slawomir Bobrowski
Published by:
Andrei Novichkov
Andrei Novichkov

Andrei Novichkov

4.7 (24)
Development: MT 4 & 5, NinjaTrader 7 & 8.
Translations from Pine.
Telegram: https://t.me/fxstill (Literature on cryptocurrencies, development and code)
18 products 18 articles 42 codes 407 comments
Views:
16476
Rating:
(15)
Published:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
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The Camarilla Points indicator shows pivots defined in a special way. The above article contains a detailed description, as well as a possible application strategy.

The version for MetaTrader 4 will not be presented here. You can download it along with the source code, as well as the original article through my Telegram channel. The link to the channel is in my profile and in the files with the source codes of this indicator. Don't forget to Subscribe.


MQL Plus Enhanced Debugging Support MQL Plus Enhanced Debugging Support

An (optional) include file to enhance debugging experience.

observer (pull model) - behavioral design pattern observer (pull model) - behavioral design pattern

define a one-to-many dependency between objects so that when one object changes state, all its dependents are notified and updated automatically

MQL Plus Enhanced Error Handler Support MQL Plus Enhanced Error Handler Support

An (optional) include file to enhance error code handling experience.

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