Change-Log 4.2

Bugfixes, compatibilitishues resolved.

Fixed error in UserErrorHandler function signature.





Change-Log 4.0

Recreated the whole code structure to support shared library compilation as wel las header include compilation

Supports external CSV-File as supply for mql error codes

Is MQL4 compatible

All MQL4 and MQL5 Languages are included

Supports MQL API function shadowing to be turned on or off

From now on the project is distributed as shared project over MQL cloud storage. You are welcome to contribute to the code.

You will need "MQLplus Include Library Collection" Project. optionally add the "MQLplus Enhanced Error Handler Library" Project to your files to have the shared binary library compiled as well as get an example project, showing the usage of the library.









Change-Log 3.12

Massive improvements to all aspects of the errror code generation and handling

Compatibility with MQL4 integrated

Support for user supplied OnError() function definition, see beginning of lib_error.mql-file

Overwrite Built-In function SetUserError()

Translation of error messages to almost all supported languages by MQL

Current Version 3.12





Encapsulates error code and text handling.

Supported features:

User defined error codes

Error code groups

Customizable output string

Seemless integration





Error code handling and error code resolving to text messages is a pain. This include file will solve some of the daily issues of handling error codes.





Example output:

This output was produced by ObjectGetInteger() in exaple code below.





Example code:

#define LIB_ERR_LEVEL_WARNING_AS_ERROR #include <mqlplus/lib_error.mqh> #define EA_ERRGROUP_CODE_EA_CORE 0x01 #define CORE_SUCCESS LIB_ERROR_CODE(EA_ERRGROUP_CODE_EA_CORE, 0x00 ) #define CORE_INFO_CORE_READY LIB_ERROR_CODE_HANDLED(EA_ERRGROUP_CODE_EA_CORE, 0x01 ) #define CORE_WARN_PENDING_OPERATION LIB_ERROR_CODE_WARNING(EA_ERRGROUP_CODE_EA_CORE, 0x01 ) LIB_ERR_REGISTER_RESOLVER_BEGIN(EA_ERRGROUP_CODE_EA_CORE) LIB_ERR_REGISTER_RESOLVER_MSGCODE(CORE_SUCCESS, "CORE_SUCCESS" , "Operation success. An order has been processed." ) LIB_ERR_REGISTER_RESOLVER_MSGCODE(CORE_INFO_CORE_READY, "CORE_INFO_CORE_READY" , "Expert advisor: Core ready." ) LIB_ERR_REGISTER_RESOLVER_MSGCODE(CORE_WARN_PENDING_OPERATION, "CORE_WARN_PENDING_OPERATION" , "A pending operation is awaiting confirmation." ) LIB_ERR_REGISTER_RESOLVER_END(EA_ERRGROUP_CODE_EA_CORE) int OnInit () { SetUserError (CORE_INFO_CORE_READY); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { check_for_pending_orders(); OnError(); return ; } void OnTick () { int err_code = NULL ; if ( (!some_function()) && (OnError(err_code)) ) { return ; } return ; } void check_for_pending_orders() { SetUserError (CORE_WARN_PENDING_OPERATION); return ; } bool some_function() { bool err = false ; err |= (!err) && ! ObjectGetInteger ( ChartID (), "" , OBJPROP_COLOR ) && OnError( __LINE__ ); err |= (!err) && SetUserError (CORE_SUCCESS); return (!err); }



