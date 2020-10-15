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DXYvsEXY_e1 for MT4 - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Published by:
-
Pedro PotterMQL4 & MQL5 Programming
What I offer to clients:
- Source code provision
- Clean and reliable coding
- Quick turnaround
- Post-delivery support
- Competitive pricing
- Full confidentiality
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- 22098
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- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
DXYvsEXY_e1 is an optimized version of DXYvsEXY.
Original code here: https://www.mql5.com/en/code/30714
Main changes:
- All the ArrayResize were removed.
- All the ArraySetAsSeries were removed.
- SetIndexBuffer used instead.
- The function iMAOnBuffers was removed.
- iMaOnArray used instead.
- MA_SLOW, MA_FAST and MAX_BAR are now inputs.
This is one of the important thing to consider in order to improve our strategy by calculating on average how much an asset moves, in which it will allow us to identify the best days to trade when the market moves the most as well as the worst days to trade in order to prevent trading during these days.The Power of Envelopes
The power of Evelopes with trailing stop.
On all MT4 market execution accounts (ECN, ECN Zero and Pro), preset stoploss/takeprofit price levels are not permitted. If a client wishes to specify stoploss/takeprofit values for an order, the client must modify the existing position after the order is opened. This EA helps a client effortlessly ensure that an on order is modified to desired stoploss/takeprofit values a short while after a trade position is opened This is especially helpful for scalpers who want to avoid the trouble of manually editing trade properties every-time a position is taken on a financial instrument. EA by Maduagwuna E.IDreamBot - Fully working trading robot
Any account type,leverage and deposit