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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
The Power of Envelopes - expert for MetaTrader 4
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This EA was based on the signal from "5Mins Envelopes Scalping - expert for MetaTrader 4". Additionally, small changes were made, and the Trailing stop function was added.
Log4mql (MT4)
A logging library similar to Log4j but for MQL.Daily Perspective
Visualization of 3 previous daily bars with alarm.
Identify the Potential Best Days To Trade (Improve your Strategy) - MT4
This is one of the important thing to consider in order to improve our strategy by calculating on average how much an asset moves, in which it will allow us to identify the best days to trade when the market moves the most as well as the worst days to trade in order to prevent trading during these days.DXYvsEXY_e1 for MT4
DXYvsEXY_e1 is an optimized version of DXYvsEXY. Original code here: https://www.mql5.com/en/code/30714