This is one of the important thing to consider in order to improve our strategy by calculating on average how much an asset moves, in which it will allow us to identify the best days to trade when the market moves the most as well as the worst days to trade in order to prevent trading during these days.

DXYvsEXY_e1 is an optimized version of DXYvsEXY. Original code here: https://www.mql5.com/en/code/30714